Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1743 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Shares of BFB stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $70.47. 591,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.58.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm also offers champagne, liqueur, scotch, tequila, vodka, whiskey and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Finlandia, Herradura, El Jimador, New Mix, Canadian Mist, Chambord, Woodford Reserve, Sonoma Cutrer and Korbel.

