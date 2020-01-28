BTC Lite Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. BTC Lite has a market cap of $32,482.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

