Bulwark (BWK) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $308,278.00 and $241.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.