Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 165,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,224. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $59.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

