Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Stephens started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of BG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 730,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.