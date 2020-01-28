Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.95. 579,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,637. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

