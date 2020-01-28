Burst Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,220.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Burst has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $7,220.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,080,385,445 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.