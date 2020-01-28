Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Coindeal, OKEx and Stocks.Exchange. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $52.72 million and approximately $13,332.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00723337 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001344 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001820 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Coindeal, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Binance, Crex24, Poloniex, OKEx and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

