Bytom (BTM) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $86.80 million and $10.80 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC, FCoin and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00650262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007252 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, RightBTC, Neraex, Huobi, BitMart, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, FCoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, CoinEx, Kucoin, LBank, ZB.COM, EXX, Bibox, CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

