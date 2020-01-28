C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. 2,106,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $92.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

