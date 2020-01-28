Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 739,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 168,688 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

