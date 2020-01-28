Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $31,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $3,226,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 77.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,707 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,539. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.