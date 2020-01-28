CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Update

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 683,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 50,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CAI International has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.04 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 9.68%. CAI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

