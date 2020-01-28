Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $814.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Caleres has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $32.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70,881 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at $8,691,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 122.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 240,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.2% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 26,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,021.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

