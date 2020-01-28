California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,532,029 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.48% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $502,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

