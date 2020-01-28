California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 33,895 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.43% of Lockheed Martin worth $471,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $432.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $434.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

