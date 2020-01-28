California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,376 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.82% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $486,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $150.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $112.75 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.