California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $541,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,584,000 after purchasing an additional 178,464 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,043,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,357,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after purchasing an additional 369,936 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

