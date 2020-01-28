California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 217,165 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,165 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.64% of Dominion Energy worth $433,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE D opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $84.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

