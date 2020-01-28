California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 629,872 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of UnitedHealth Group worth $801,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UNH stock opened at $284.09 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

