California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Visa worth $1,224,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 256,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $201.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average of $182.06. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $6,823,964. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

