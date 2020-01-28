California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,460 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of Welltower worth $274,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

WELL stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

