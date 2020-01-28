California Public Employees Retirement System Has $287.57 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,032 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Nike worth $287,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 41.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 15.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,916 shares of company stock worth $44,649,724. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.