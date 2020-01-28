California Public Employees Retirement System Has $389.58 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,239 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Adobe worth $389,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $346.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.80. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $237.27 and a 1-year high of $355.69. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

