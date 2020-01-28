California Public Employees Retirement System Has $587 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of Chubb worth $586,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

NYSE:CB opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average of $154.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

