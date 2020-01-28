California Public Employees Retirement System Has $873.57 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Alibaba Group worth $873,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,634,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,017,000 after buying an additional 439,248 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TH Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $543.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.