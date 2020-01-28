California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of Southern worth $526,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after buying an additional 310,593 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after buying an additional 1,086,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,239,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,855,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

