California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of America worth $702,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

