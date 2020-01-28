California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 175,141 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.57% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,362,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

