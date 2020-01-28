California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,847 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.58% of Mcdonald’s worth $866,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 261.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $145,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $209.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

