California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 228,250 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Comcast worth $603,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

