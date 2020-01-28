California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of Ecolab worth $405,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 116,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $196.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average is $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $153.11 and a one year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

