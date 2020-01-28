California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.79% of NextEra Energy worth $938,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.