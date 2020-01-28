California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,357,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $503,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

