California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,376 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Texas Instruments worth $432,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 64,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.