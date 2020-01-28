California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,857 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,857 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.38% of Medtronic worth $577,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 155.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 497.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 559,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 465,930 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

