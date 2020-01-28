California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 37,689 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,689 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.85% of AON worth $409,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,069,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 294,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $211.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $151.65 and a fifty-two week high of $214.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.71.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

