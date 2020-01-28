California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 413,515 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413,515 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Citigroup worth $423,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

