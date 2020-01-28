California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 71,458 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,458 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.59% of Humana worth $285,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 126.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $39,885,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.31.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $346.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $376.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.19.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.