Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.08–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.28 million.

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,758. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $484.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Calix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.