Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.