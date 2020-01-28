Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,255 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.2% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 22,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.54. 96,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

