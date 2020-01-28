Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,167 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,404,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,085. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.