Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $92.65. 86,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,921. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.