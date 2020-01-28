Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 4,606 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

