Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 717,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after buying an additional 540,444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 651.3% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 122,981 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,691,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 107,581 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

