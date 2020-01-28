Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $76.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

