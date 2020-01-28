Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,011 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 612.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $52.35. 1,311,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

