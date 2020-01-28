Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,006. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.