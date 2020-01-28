Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 91,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,166.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $48.24.

